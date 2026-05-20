Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
1h

I regret to say that in retrospect, I see that I was born into an oligarchy 70+ years ago. Ain't never been no democracy, no republic. Yeah, nice words on paper, and we can say and write what we like -- Bill of Rights 'n all. Until big money, especially Israeli money, decides we can't. One of, if not the biggest, charade in human history.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1h

I’ve long written about how American democracy is a lie and why we should top voting. Here are two pieces for anyone interested:

First - why voting produces no results: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/why-you-should-stop-voting-for-presidents

Second - this is the true ruling class of the American people: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-ruling-class-of-the-united-states

Reply
Share
6 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture