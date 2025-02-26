Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Israel has announced that it will continue to occupy parts of Syria and Lebanon indefinitely, and that the new Syrian government is forbidden to have a military presence south of Damascus. Israel has also sent tanks into the West Bank for the first time in decades, saying they will remain for at least a year. A week earlier, Netanyahu vowed to “finish the job” against Iran with the help of the Trump administration.

The middle east is being dramatically restructured in alignment with longstanding Israeli objectives. Gaza has been destroyed and Trump is pushing a plan for permanently removing all Palestinians from the enclave, and they’re already working on doing the same to the West Bank. Syria has been wholly regime changed allowing Israel to grab up large swathes of land and strategic control. Hezbollah has been significantly weakened and Israel effectively controls southern Lebanon. Who knows what awful things they’re working on with Iran.

And I guess it’s worth mentioning as all this unfolds that there are mountains upon mountains of evidence that Israel knew the October 7 attack was coming and intentionally allowed it to happen, thereby manufacturing support for the advancement of all these agendas. Just the other day a new Hebrew Ynet report alleged that Mohammed Deif almost called off Operation Al-Aqsa Flood at the last second because Hamas noticed Israel wasn’t mobilizing against the coming attack despite their immense surveillance capabilities, suspecting it could be a trap. Well it looks like it was a trap — just maybe not the kind Hamas officials suspected.

The deputy speaker for the Israeli Knesset recently said during a radio interview that all adult men in Gaza should be exterminated and called Palestinians “subhumans”, saying “Who is innocent in Gaza?”

It’s almost a cliché to say “Imagine if this was said about Jews” at this point, but seriously: imagine if this was said about Jews. Imagine how hard the earth would shake if a parliamentary leader in your nation said this about Jews in Israel. It’d be the only story in the news.

Giving Israel sympathy is giving it a weapon to murder innocent people. Giving Israel’s supporters sympathy is giving Israel a weapon to murder innocent people. When someone weaponizes sympathy to advance deadly agendas, to give them sympathy is to give them a deadly weapon.

Some Zionist victim-LARPer asked me “Why do you hate Israel?” as though that would be a barbaric position to hold. I told him I hate Israel because I’m not a fucking psychopath. It’s a genocidal apartheid state that exists in a constant state of war and has never at any time existed without extreme tyranny and abuse. If you support Israel you’re a garbage human being. Israel is not a victim.

The US was always going to end its support for Ukraine. If it wasn’t Trump doing it it’d be someone else. This only looks like a shocking betrayal to people who thought the US really was backing Ukraine to protect democracy. It’s not okay for grown adults to believe such things.

Everyone thinks of Elon Musk as the Tesla guy, the Twitter guy, the Mars guy, but he’s not: he’s the satellite guy. Musk owns most of the operational satellites in Earth’s orbit, and they’re being used to help the US military-intelligence machine rule the planet.

And this is the guy who MAGA pundits insist is fighting the Deep State. The unelected military-industrial complex plutocrat is fighting the Deep State you guys.

Trumpism is history’s dumbest cult. The oligarchic Pentagon contractors are fighting the deep state. The plutocrat-owned president is leading a populist revolution. The conspiracy theories just so happen to benefit the Republican Party. Analysis of government agency malfeasance just so happens to begin and end solely with things that can be framed to make Democrats look bad.

The cult’s adherents believe they’re part of some exciting new movement which fights the power and defends the interests of the little guy, when underneath all the narratives they’re just garden variety Republicans defending a standard shitty GOP president who wants to cut taxes and regulations and give Israel everything it wants and militarize against China while inflaming diversionary partisan culture war tensions.

They’re power-worshipping bootlickers posturing as brave revolutionaries. Everything about their whole thing is fake and stupid. Anyone still buying into this scam should feel embarrassed.

I’ve been watching the show Shrinking, which features a main character who was severely traumatized by his time in Afghanistan. About halfway through the second season, completely out of nowhere, that same character starts recommending that another character enlist in the US military and the other characters start talking about what a great life choice military service can be. It happens in a way that makes no sense for any of the characters, especially for the veteran who’s been struggling with his psychological trauma from the army the entire time.

It was like the Pentagon bought a recruitment ad right in the middle of the show I was watching. I can’t prove that that’s what happened, but I find it extremely suspicious that a show which made military recruitment look very unappealing in its first season suddenly shifted gears in its second season to convey the exact opposite message in a way that contradicts everything the show had told us about the characters and their motives up to that point.

And what sucks is I had been really enjoying the show; it was a very funny and emotionally intelligent exploration of trauma and growth. Now it’s gross and I can’t watch it anymore.

Iraq was what permanently radicalized me. It should have permanently radicalized everyone. I always had a healthy distrust of the Americans and of my own government, but that was when it really hit that “Okay, this power structure is my enemy, and it needs to be brought down.”

