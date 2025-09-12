Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

Hi I’m an anti-establishment right winger. I’m enraged about the murder of a mainstream Republican pundit who worshipped the president and I demand sweeping authoritarian measures to stomp out the political left. I believe whatever the TV says about this. I’m anti-establishment.

To be clear I would be just as unmoved if a mainstream Democrat-aligned manipulator like Bill Maher or Joe Scarborough was killed, and I would be just as disdainful of their memory. They are exactly the same to me.

I had no strong feelings about Charlie Kirk especially; to me he was just one of the empire’s countless flying monkeys, and his role will be easily filled by the next flying monkey in line. My disdain toward him was of the ordinary blanket variety that I hold toward all the lackeys of the most tyrannical and murderous power structure on our planet, regardless of their political affiliation.

All mainstream Republican pundits, politicians and political operatives are evil pieces of shit. All mainstream Democratic pundits, politicians and political operatives are evil pieces of shit. You cannot become a high-level pundit, politician or political operative in either mainstream party without being an evil piece of shit. It’s part of the job description, because the job requires you to make excuses for the abuses of a globe-spanning empire which is fueled by human blood.

The Republicans are not your friend. The Democrats are not your friend. If you have any special attachment to any mainstream American pundit, politician or political operative, then you have a special attachment to an evil piece of shit. That includes Charlie Kirk, and it includes all major Republican pundits and politicians, and it includes all major Democrat pundits and politicians.

There are no exceptions. That’s just the way the empire is structured.

Rightists have been aggressively pushing the narrative that the weapon used to assassinate Charlie Kirk contained ammunition which had been engraved with “transgender and anti-fascist ideology”, based on an early internal police bulletin whose contents made its way to the press via right wing pundit Steven Crowder.

Yeah, sure. Hey you guys they found “I am trans” written on the bullets and “I am Antifa” was also written on the bullets and also “Nothing can stop us radical leftists but a huge Palantir surveillance network” and also “Killer police robots and murder drones would thwart our plans.” Come on.

The claim fizzled almost as soon as it surfaced, with one law enforcement official telling The New York Times that “the report had not been verified by A.T.F. analysts, did not match other summaries of the evidence and might turn out to have been misread or misinterpreted.”

CNN was then told by two law enforcement sources that “agents quickly ran an initial search on one of the markings, including a series of arrows, which analysts initially interpreted to be a connection to the transgender community. That information remains unverified and is still being investigated.”

So police found a “series of arrows” on some ammo, thought that maybe the arrows have something to do with trans activism, and then someone fed this completely unsubstantiated hunch to Steven Crowder, further inflaming the insane, shrieking vitriol that has been consuming the American political right.

A few days before Global Sumud Flotilla activists began reporting that drones were repeatedly dropping incendiary firebombs on their aid boats headed for Gaza, TRT World came out with a report saying Israel has been using quadcopter drones to drop incendiary firebombs in Gaza. Social media users have been posting footage of these drone attacks in Gaza alongside the video footage of the flotilla attacks, and they look the same.

Israel is droning activist boats for trying to bring formula to starving babies and Israelis are still like “the world hates us because of our religion!”

Jerry Seinfeld said during a speech at Duke University on Tuesday that he believes that members of the Ku Klux Klan are morally superior to Palestine supporters, because they are more honest about their hatred of Jewish people.

“Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews. Just say you don’t like Jews,” Seinfeld said.

“By saying Free Palestine, you’re not admitting what you really think,” he continued. “So it’s actually — compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like Blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ Okay that’s honest.”

This is such a perfect example of the insanity of the Zionist ideology. They’re like, “The KKK is fine, it’s the ones who never voice hatred of Jews that I worry about. The ones whose Jew hatred is completely invisible and has no actual manifestations in the physical world.”

Israel supporters make alliances with the far right while attacking the left and alienating the centrists, and completely ignore all the actual white supremacist groups who want to kill Jews while shrieking about a fictional epidemic of Jew hatred among people who are protesting a genocide. You never see them yelling at Klansmen and neo-Nazis, you only ever see them yelling at people who think genocide is bad.

This is because Israel is a far right racist genocidal country, and its most natural allies are therefore racist right wingers who think genocide is cool. All the world’s worst people cozying up together in one big happy genocidal cuddle party.

The other day I tweeted about an IDF sniper who had boasted about murdering unarmed civilians just for the hell of it, and a commenter said, “If that is a real quote from the real sniper, it’s bad but I don’t think it is real because it is so obviously bad.”

This is a common error when learning about the abuses of Israel. So much Israeli depravity hides behind the assumption that nobody could possibly be that evil. And then you dig a little deeper and it turns out, oh shit, yes they absolutely are. It really makes you reassess things.

