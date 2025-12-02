Caitlin’s Newsletter

jamenta
10h

"The most common misconception about the free press of the western world is that it exists."

That line should be chiseled in granite.

Notes Against The Empire
10h

The timing of this WSJ piece is grotesque, weaponizing fearmongering narratives about “jihadists” and “gangs” right as new claims about U.S. pressure on Venezuela hit the news cycle. It’s the same Murdoch-brand playbook: distract, dehumanize, and launder geopolitical agendas through sensationalist crime tropes. Instead of informing the public, they’re manufacturing consent for whatever comes next. Calling WSJ journalism is an insult to the world.

