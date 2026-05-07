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Red Brown's avatar
Red Brown
4hEdited

It’s amusing, from a philosophical point of view, that this has to be said. It’s not quite as amusing from a political point of view, because making people believe that AI is conscious is part of the project of cultivating the prerequisite misanthropic outlook that will induce the passivity necessary to make them accept AI as a fait accompli and no less natural or deserving of existence than regular humans.

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Chang Chokaski's avatar
Chang Chokaski
5h

Anyone that thinks that AI or LLMs are conscious are likely clueless about what AI technology (artificial intelligence or artificial generative intelligence in the case of LLMs) is. Maybe they missed noticing the word 'ARTIFICIAL' in 'Artificial Intelligence'?

People that equate artificial intelligence with consciousness should be listened to with a grain of salt (and skepticism) (IMHO)

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