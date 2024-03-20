Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that bombing Gaza into rubble is a reasonable response to a single Hamas attack.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that killing tens of thousands of Palestinians and starving hundreds of thousands more is a reasonable response to a thousand Israelis being killed.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that criticizing the actions of the state of Israel is antisemitic.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that saying “from the river to the sea” is a call for genocide.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone to think about this onslaught and the discourse around it in terms of “Jews vs Jew haters”.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that it was fine and normal to keep an unwanted ethnic group in a walled-in area whose resources are tightly controlled by those in power.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that TikTok is a massive problem that needs to be eliminated.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that Israel should be able to inflict violence and abuse upon the Palestinian population for generations without ever receiving any violence in return.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that Israel using the Israeli army to murder civilians in an Israeli military campaign is something that can be blamed on Hamas.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that it is fine and acceptable for the IDF to be targeting healthcare workers, journalists and scholars and destroying hospitals, universities and mosques.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that dozens of Israeli hostages are more important than the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who are being starved and murdered.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that the US war machine should be bombing people in Yemen, Iraq and Syria to stop their retaliations for the destruction of Gaza.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that the governments who are backing a genocide are not personally responsible for it.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that the unfathomable suffering that is taking place in Gaza right now should not be at the forefront of our attention.
Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that the genocide in Gaza should be allowed to continue instead of being brought to an immediate end.
And that’s why we’ve been seeing such extensive narrative manipulation — from our news media, from our government officials, and from Israel apologists on social media.
It’s because without extensive narrative manipulation, none of this would be consented to.
And it’s taken extensive narrative manipulation to give anyone the impression the Israelis have ever dealt in good faith. Here is what they were after from before the start and how they planned to get it.
Perspective on the most shameless liars in memory.
1895 - Israel's "founder" Theodor Herzl:
“[We shall] spirit the penniless [Arab] population across the frontier by denying it employment. Both the process of expropriation and the removal of the poor must be carried out discreetly and circumspectly
1937 – Israel’s “Prime Minister” David Ben Gurion:
“We must expel the Arabs and take their places and if we have to use force, to guarantee our own right to settle in those places then we have force at our disposal.”
“we will abolish partition and expand to the whole of Palestine “
1948 - Plan Dalet by Ben Gurion - destruction of Palestinian towns and villages, prevent the return of Palestinians to their homes and repopulate towns with Jewish immigrants.
“We must do everything to insure they (the Palestinians) never do return… The old will die and the young will forget.”
1967 – Koenig Memorandum:
“We must use terror, assassination, intimidation, land confiscation, and the cutting of all social services to rid the Galilee of its Arab population.”
1978 - Sharon Plan - built settlements along the north-south mountain ridge above Palestinian population centers, and a lateral road network that linked the settlements with major Israeli cities.
1980 - World Zionist Org.
"state-owned lands and uncultivated barren lands in Judea and Samaria [West Bank] ought to be seized right away... Being cut off by Jewish settlements the minority population will find it difficult to form a territorial and political continuity."
2017 -
Plan Smotrich:
Making life intolerable will force many Palestinians to quit the country. “Victory by settlement,” will show the Palestinians they have no hope of ever obtaining a separate state.
Two state solution? In a pig’s eye. Human empathy? Morality? Common decency? Nope.
* 695 Israeli Civilians killed on 10/7. Many, how many were killed by the IDF? The Hannibal Directive was in effect on 10/7! It’s almost like this was set up to happen in order for Israel to “Destroy The Lawn”!