May I see the truth, especially the truth I don’t want to see.

May I see the truth everywhere — in my world, in my nation, in my community, in my family, and in myself — especially in the places I’d prefer not to look.

May I see the truth, even when it hurts.

May I see the truth, even when it’s embarrassing.

May I see the truth, even if it means I was wrong.

May I see the truth, even when it conflicts with my image of myself.

May I see the truth, even when it disrupts my partisan biases and tribalistic loyalties.

May I see the truth, even when it means I’ll have to tear down my entire worldview and build a whole new one — with all the discomfort and disorientation that comes with this.

May I see the truth, even if it means I’ll have to get rid of some part of myself that I hold tightly and treasure deeply.

May I see the truth, even when it contradicts beliefs, values and core parts of my identity that I don’t yet know how to live without.

May I see the truth, even when it means having to go through life with a much greater sense of alienation in this society.

May I see the truth, even if it will permanently damage my view of people I currently love and respect.

May I see the truth, even if it means having to walk away from plans, dreams, and long-sought goals.

May I see the truth, even if it means I’ll have to change my career to be at peace with myself.

May I see the truth, even if it will end my relationship.

May I see the truth, even if it means living in a world that is more painful, cruel or complicated than the world I thought I was living in.

May I see the truth, even if it means I’ll have to burn down my whole life and start over again.

May I see the truth, even if it means losing my entire identity.

May I see the truth, especially the truths I’ve spent my whole life running away from.

May I see the truth, especially the truths I am convinced I will die if I see.

May I see the truth, especially the truths which can only be seen if I let go of things I’ve been clinging onto as though my life depends on it.

May I see the truth, so that the whole of my being may be shaped and guided by its light.

May I see the truth, everywhere, on all levels and in all aspects, in every part of my being, come what may.

Amen.

