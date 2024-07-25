I publish my work in print form every month in a collection called JOHNSTONE magazine. The new edition is now available to order in print or download in pay-what-you-want e-book version.

For more than nine months now we’ve been manipulated and lied to about what Israel is doing in Gaza, by both our news media and by podium pontiffs like the State Department’s Matthew “Count Smirkula” Miller. It’s actually insulting how brazen these freaks have been about telling us not to believe our lying eyes about what’s as plain as day for all of us to see: that this is a genocide being live-streamed in real time right in front of our faces. It’s like they’re actually trying to break our minds by telling us not to trust our own perception of reality.

This issue of JOHNSTONE is titled “This Obvious Genocide Is Not What It Looks Like”, with Miller’s smirking face on the cover.

You can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or a pay-what-you-feel digital copy by clicking here.

Contents:

This Obvious Genocide Is Not What It Looks Like … 3 Oh No, Now The US Has To Stop Imprisoning Ex-Presidents For Their Crimes! … 5 Former Israeli PM Admits Israel’s War Crimes Can’t Happen Without US Support … 8 “Gaza Is Complicated!” No It Isn’t. Grow Up. … 10 This Civilization Is Deeply Unnatural … 12 Letting The Cruelty Of The World Break Our Hearts Together … 14 Saying Democracy Is In Jeopardy In America Is Like Saying Beaches Are In Jeopardy In Wyoming … 16 OMG Haaretz Is Hamas Propaganda Now! … 18 I Want A Free Palestine And A Free Mind, A Free Heart And A Free World … 20 Oh, Looks Like Bombing Hospitals Is Bad Again … 22 Real Quotes From Hypothetical Gurus … 24 Nonstop News Stories Proving Palestine Supporters Right About Everything … 26 The Truth Lover’s Prayer … 28 The Mainstream Worldview Is A Mass-Produced Artificial Psychosis … 30 The Biden Administration Has Exposed The Brain Rot Of Western Liberals … 32 The US Came Close To Having TWO Presidential Candidates With No Brain … 34 There’s An Important Lesson In All These Democrats Wishing Trump A Speedy Recovery … 36 Two Americans Walking Down The Street And Talking About Politics … 38 He Called The Dog Habibi … 40 The “Criticizing Israel Is Antisemitic” Narrative Reinforces Itself … 42 Genocide Monster Drops Out, Endorses Fellow Genocide Monster … 44 We Need Both Outer Work And Inner Work To Truly Free Ourselves … 46 Vote For Six-Headed Zombie Hitler To Stop Seven-Headed Zombie Hitler … 48 Gaza Is The Single Defining Feature Of This Political Moment In The US … 50

