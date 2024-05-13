There’s currently an online auction of a number of my original oil paintings, many of which have featured on the cover of JOHNSTONE magazine. The proceeds from two of them will go to UNRWA and the Assange Defence Fund. Free delivery on all paintings.

The Israel/Palestine Issue Is Not Complicated

All proceeds from the auction of “The Israel/Palestine Issue Is Not Complicated” will go to UNRWA. Click here to bid on this painting.

Fight On

All proceeds of the auction of “Fight On” will go to the Assange Defence Fund. Click here to bid on this painting.

We Have Blood On Our Hands

The True Symbol Of The United States Is The Pentagon

For Refaat Alareer, 1979–2023

Biden’s Bloodlust

This Is What Our Ruling Class Has Decided Will Be Normal

The Empire’s War On Journalism

Exposing The Ugly Reality Of War Crimes

It Is Night, Belmarsh Prison

Mitch McConnell’s Brief Flash Of Humanity

The Horrible, Soulless Eyes Of Elon Musk

The auction closes a week from this posting. Click here to view all my paintings on the auction site.

If you want to own some of my art but a painting’s not your thing right now, you can always buy a copy of JOHNSTONE magazine, featuring my original oil paintings on the cover.

Also as usual all my work is free to use and repurpose in whatever way you see fit, including these images here. You can use them to make your own merch on a website like Redbubble if you want, or whatever else comes to mind. It’s up to you.

