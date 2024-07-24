I’ve done a painting of State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller, which I have dubbed “Count Smirkula” because of that obnoxious fucking smirk he always has on his face whenever he’s confronted about the atrocities of the empire he runs PR for.

Oil on canvas.

