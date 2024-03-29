I made a new painting titled “The Self-Immolation Of Aaron Bushnell”, with an accompanying video and a reading of some words on the subject. Watch with sound on:
Photos:
______________
“I could not stay silent.” US State Dept official pays tribute to Aaron Bushnell as she resigns in protest:
https://youtu.be/nRI-MtoSD_E?si=P39OvhFHekcvB_pp
Thanks for the audio message. Kudos to people such as Annelle Sheline standing against the ruling class who once paid her.